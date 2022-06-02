The Steam Deck is handheld-only for now, dock has been delayed

Valve has delayed the Steam Deck's docking station due to significant COVID-19 manufacturing and supply line disruptions.

Following a delay of the Steam Deck itself, COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply and manufacturing of the handheld PC's dock accessory.

"Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed. We're working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories)," Valve said.

"In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays."

The Steam Deck's dock features a built-in ethernet port and connects to external displays, effectively turning the AMD Zen-powered handheld into a miniature PC.

Here's a quick list of the dock's specs: