All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Steam Deck is handheld-only for now, dock has been delayed

Valve has delayed the Steam Deck's docking station due to significant COVID-19 manufacturing and supply line disruptions.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 1:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve has delayed the Steam Deck's official docking station due to supply issues, the company has announced.

The Steam Deck is handheld-only for now, dock has been delayed 32 | TweakTown.com

Following a delay of the Steam Deck itself, COVID-19 lockdowns have disrupted supply and manufacturing of the handheld PC's dock accessory.

"Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed. We're working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories)," Valve said.

"In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays."

The Steam Deck's dock features a built-in ethernet port and connects to external displays, effectively turning the AMD Zen-powered handheld into a miniature PC.

Here's a quick list of the dock's specs:

  • Weight: ~120 grams
  • Size: 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm
  • Accessory Ports: 3 x USB-A 3.1
  • Networking: Gigabit Ethernet
  • Video Out: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0
  • Power: USB-C PD
Buy at Amazon

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 Complete Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$34.70
$34.70$34.70$33.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2022 at 1:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.