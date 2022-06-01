All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BoJack Horseman's Will Arnett voices Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal show

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jun 1 2022 1:20 PM CDT
BoJack Horseman and Arrested Development actor Will Arnett to lend his iconic voice to maniac clown Sweet Tooth in the new Twisted Metal TV show, Variety reports.

Sony's new Twisted Metal TV show is taking shape. The series has secured Will Arnett (of BoJack Horseman and Arrested Development fame) to voice the destruction derby battle royale franchise's most notorious character--the crazed, flame-haired Sweet Tooth--in the Twisted Metal live action rendition. Other talent include Marvel's Falcon Anthony Mackie, who will portray Axel, as well as Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

The show is described as a post-apocalyptic comedy and will be developed for NBC's Peacock streaming services. Sony Pictures and Sony's new PlayStation Productions label alongside Universal Television are producing the series.

The news comes shortly after Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed that 11 TV shows and films based on PlayStation gaming IP are currently in development. Six projects have been announced so far including:

  • The Last Of Us - HBO Max TV show
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Film
  • Twisted Metal - Peacock TV Show
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • God of War
  • Gran Turismo
NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

