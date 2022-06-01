BoJack Horseman's Will Arnett voices Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal show

Will Arnett will lend his distinct iconic voice to Sony's new Twisted Metal TV show, will portray maniac clown Sweet Tooth.

Sony's new Twisted Metal TV show is taking shape. The series has secured Will Arnett (of BoJack Horseman and Arrested Development fame) to voice the destruction derby battle royale franchise's most notorious character--the crazed, flame-haired Sweet Tooth--in the Twisted Metal live action rendition. Other talent include Marvel's Falcon Anthony Mackie, who will portray Axel, as well as Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

The show is described as a post-apocalyptic comedy and will be developed for NBC's Peacock streaming services. Sony Pictures and Sony's new PlayStation Productions label alongside Universal Television are producing the series.

The news comes shortly after Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed that 11 TV shows and films based on PlayStation gaming IP are currently in development. Six projects have been announced so far including: