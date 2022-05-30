All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony ships 57,000 pounds of PlayStation dev kits overseas

Sony is shipping out thousands of PlayStation development kits overseas from Japan to California, and they're likely PS5 devkits.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 30 2022 3:44 PM CDT
Sony is shipping thousands of PlayStation hardware devkits overseas to the United States.

A bit ago we reported that Sony had shipped mystery PlayStation console prototypes over to the United Kingdom. Now the company is doing the same with its console development kits.

According to international shipping ledgers, Sony has shipped thousands of PlayStation hardware devkits overseas from Japan to Los Angeles and Oakland, California. From January to April, Sony Japan has sent out over 57,000lbs of devkit freight. Assuming the devkits weigh the same as a normal PS5, or 8.5lbs, Sony may have shipped as many as 2,867 PS5 devkits overseas.

It's likely that these devkits are to prepare developers for the next big PS5 push. Sony is currently preparing the largest shipment of consoles in the history of PlayStation with 18 million PS5s scheduled to ship across FY22.

Remember that Sony has its own console assembly plant in Kisarazu, Japan that is likely putting these consoles together.

NEWS SOURCE:seair.co.in

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

