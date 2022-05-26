All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony making 11 movies and TV shows based on PlayStation IPs

Sony is investing heavily into transmedia content to broaden the reach of its key PlayStation IPs outside of the gaming market.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 26 2022 3:52 PM CDT
Sony has 11 TV shows and films based on key PlayStation IPs in development, the company has announced.

Sony plans to adapt most of its video games IP into film and TV show productions. Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirms that there are nearly a dozen

"Right now there are currently 10 additional film and projects with PlayStation [not including Uncharted] in various stages of production and development, including The Last of Us, Twisted Metal, Ghost of Tsushima," Vinciquerra said.

The Sony Pictures boss also said that shows based on God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo are in development. Check below for a list of the IPs that are getting adaptations:

  • The Last Of Us - HBO Max TV show
  • Ghost of Tsushima - Film
  • Twisted Metal - Peacock TV Show
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - Netflix series
  • God of War - Amazon series
  • Gran Turismo - N/A

That leaves five mystery projects.

"None of the media competitors have the advantages we do in terms of potential partnerships with the world's leading music and games business," Vinciquerra said.

So far the collaboration has paid off for Sony, and PlayStation Productions' first film, Uncharted, is on track to make $400 million in the box office.

NEWS SOURCE:irwebmeeting.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

