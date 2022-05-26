Cooler Master intros GM Series gaming monitors with Quantum Dot tech

Cooler Master has launched two new gaming monitors, with the introduction of the all-new GM Series Curved Monitor lineup that the company says is for "work and play".

The new Cooler Master GM27-CFX features a 27-inch VA panel, but with a lower 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution, but an ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate. I'm not a big fan of 1080p gaming monitors with ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rates, as this would've been a much better offering had it a higher 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution.

But then we have the higher-end Cooler Master GM34-CWQ ARGB with a larger 32-inch VA panel, and 3440 x 1440 native resolution (21:9 aspect ratio, UltraWide), while being driven at a still-high 144Hz refresh rate. Both of the new Cooler Master GM Series gaming monitors have a 0.5ms response time, and both tap Quantum Dot technology. Both of the new monitors also feature a low blue light mode, which is great for all-night gaming sessions.

Cooler Master is using a 1500R curved panel on both the 27-inch and UltraWide 34-inch versions of the GM Series gaming monitors. The company has a great example of the 'optimum FOV' or field of view, with the 1500R curved panel for gamers. I spot a SAPPHIRE Radeon RX series card in that machine, looks nice.

Cooler Master's new GM27-CFX costs $370 and is available starting today, while the larger GM34-CWQ costs $650, available starting May 30.