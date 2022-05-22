All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS X670 Prime: new rumor suggests interesting dual-chipset PCB

ASUS X670 Prime PCB diagram teases dual chipsets: X670 chipset (Zen 4 ready) with DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 support, get ready!

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 22 2022 5:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has a big week ahead of itself, with the next-gen X670 chipset launching packing both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 technologies... and ASUS... well, they have an interesting dual-chipset board being teased.

ASUS X670 Prime: new rumor suggests interesting dual-chipset PCB 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new leak we're getting to see the purported ASUS X670 Prime motherboard through a PCB diagram, with 4 x DDR5 memory slots and a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. ASUS is using a 14-phase VRM design. But at the bottom, we've got two chipsets -- ASUS isn't the first and won't be the last -- but we can expect next-gen high-end X670/E motherboards to be insane.

AMD's new AM5 socket uses an LGA1718 socket, supporting both DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 but also AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The difference here with the ASUS X670 Prime motherboard over the just-teased ASRock X670E Taichi is that we have PCIe 5.0 x16 for a graphics card... not a PCIe 5.0-based SSD. If you want super-mega-ultra-fast PCIe 5.0 SSD goodness, be careful which motherboard you buy.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$517.00
$538.38$599.99$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/22/2022 at 4:06 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.