ASUS X670 Prime: new rumor suggests interesting dual-chipset PCB

AMD has a big week ahead of itself, with the next-gen X670 chipset launching packing both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 technologies... and ASUS... well, they have an interesting dual-chipset board being teased.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new leak we're getting to see the purported ASUS X670 Prime motherboard through a PCB diagram, with 4 x DDR5 memory slots and a single PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. ASUS is using a 14-phase VRM design. But at the bottom, we've got two chipsets -- ASUS isn't the first and won't be the last -- but we can expect next-gen high-end X670/E motherboards to be insane.

AMD's new AM5 socket uses an LGA1718 socket, supporting both DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 but also AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The difference here with the ASUS X670 Prime motherboard over the just-teased ASRock X670E Taichi is that we have PCIe 5.0 x16 for a graphics card... not a PCIe 5.0-based SSD. If you want super-mega-ultra-fast PCIe 5.0 SSD goodness, be careful which motherboard you buy.