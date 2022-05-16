COLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU

COLORFUL announces its new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition graphics cards, and they look fantastic.

The new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition graphics cards join competitor ZOTAC and their GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition graphics card. COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition has a plain-ish design, with Naraka aethestics through some stickers.

Inside, we have the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with a faster set of 12GB GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps, while the RTX 3060 version of the card uses 8GB of GDDR6 at 15Gbps.

COLORFUL uses a custom Nakara-themed shroud, with RGB logos and stickers... interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti version uses the 12-pin PCIe power connector.