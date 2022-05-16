All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

COLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU

COLORFUL announces its new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition graphics cards, and they look fantastic.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 16 2022 10:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

COLORFUL has just announced its new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition, now available in RTX 3060 + RTX 3070 Ti form.

COLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition graphics cards join competitor ZOTAC and their GeForce RTX 3080 Ti X-Gaming Naraka Bladepoint Edition graphics card. COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3060/3070Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint Edition has a plain-ish design, with Naraka aethestics through some stickers.

Inside, we have the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with a faster set of 12GB GDDR6X memory at 19Gbps, while the RTX 3060 version of the card uses 8GB of GDDR6 at 15Gbps.

COLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU 02 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU 03 | TweakTown.com
COLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU 04 | TweakTown.comCOLORFUL tease GeForce RTX 3060/3070 Ti BattleAx NARAKA Bladepoint GPU 05 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL uses a custom Nakara-themed shroud, with RGB logos and stickers... interestingly, the RTX 3070 Ti version uses the 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$829.31
$829.31--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2022 at 10:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.