All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD releases new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers are out, supporting the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 10 2022 8:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers, which have built-in support for the just-released Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

AMD releases new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers 516 | TweakTown.com

If you've just picked up a new RDNA 2 refresh GPU then you'll want to download the new v22.5.1 drivers obviously. AMD has also fixed issues with some Radeon GPU owners using Windows 10 noticing the "absence of the windows transparency aero effect".

There's still a list of known issues, ranging from performance drops when playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DX11 on some Radeon GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT. GPU utilization being stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some Radeon GPUs with AMD noting the Radeon RX 570.

You can download AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers here (544MB download).

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1049.04
$1049.04$1120.31$1273.04
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/10/2022 at 8:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.