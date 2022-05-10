AMD releases new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers are out, supporting the new Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT.

AMD has released its new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers, which have built-in support for the just-released Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6650 XT graphics cards.

If you've just picked up a new RDNA 2 refresh GPU then you'll want to download the new v22.5.1 drivers obviously. AMD has also fixed issues with some Radeon GPU owners using Windows 10 noticing the "absence of the windows transparency aero effect".

There's still a list of known issues, ranging from performance drops when playing Fortnite with Multithreaded Rendering and DX11 on some Radeon GPUs, including the Radeon RX 6900 XT. GPU utilization being stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some Radeon GPUs with AMD noting the Radeon RX 570.

You can download AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.1 drivers here (544MB download).