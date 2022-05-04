All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new UFS 4.0: 4.2GB/sec reads for next-gen smartphones, more

Samsung develops highest-performing Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0... capable of up to 4.2GB/sec reads and 2.8GB/sec writes.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 4 2022 6:19 PM CDT
Samsung has just unveiled the industry's highest-performing Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 storage solution, which has received its important JEDEC board of director approval.

The new Samsung UFS 4.0 uses the latest JEDEC standard specification, which the company says "enhances our diverse portfolio. Our UFS mobile storage solutions differentiate key technologies in controller design to improve performance and power efficiency".

The company has worked with smartphone and consumer device manufacturers across the world, making sure that there is an ecosystem for the super-fast UFS 4.0 standard for high-performance mobile storage solutions. We're looking at up to 23.2Gbps per lane, which is double UFS 3.1 -- with Samsung's advanced 7th-generation V-NAND used -- on top of an in-house controller delivers up to 4.2GB/sec (4200MB/sec) reads and up to 2.8GB/sec (2800MB/sec) writes.

Samsung is also delivering power efficiency here, with a 46% improvement over the previous generation with 6.0MB/sec per mA. It's super-small, with the maximum dimensions of the package coming in at 11mm x 13mm x 1mm... even up to a huge 1TB capacity.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

