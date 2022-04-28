All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's how many billions of people use Facebook everyday

25% of the world's entire population logs into and uses Facebook every day, here's how many billions of people that uses Facebook.

Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 9:32 PM CDT
Meta's latest financials reveal how many people use Facebook every day, and the answer is surprising.

Facebook is absolutely huge and is easily the largest social media platform on the market. A quarter of the world's population, or 25% of people on planet Earth, log into and use Facebook every day.

The numbers show that more people are using Facebook than ever before. A record-breaking 1.96 billion people used Facebook on a daily basis through January and March 2022. That's a substantial yearly increase of 4.4% in users, or 82 million people.

Here's what Meta wrote in its earnings report:

"Facebook daily active users were 1.96 billion, up 4% or 82 million compared to last year. DAUs represented approximately 67% of the 2.94 billion monthly active users in March. MAUs grew by 83 million or 3% compared to last year. Europe DAUs and MAUs declined sequentially and were negatively impacted by the loss of users in Russia following the government's block of Facebook in the country. We expect this trend to continue in the second quarter and this will likely cause Global MAU to be flat to down sequentially."

