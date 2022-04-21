LG Display's gigantic OLED TV has Boba Fett overlooking Times Square

LG Display and OLED used to Bring the Force to Times Square for Disney+ and The Book of Boba Fett, as he overlooks Times Square.

LG Display has been working with Lucasfilm's visual effects division, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and used its leading-edge OLED display technology to market The Book of Boba Fett in the middle of Times Square, New York City. Check it out:

The two companies are already knee-deep into the world of OLED displays and TVs in their everyday creative process, but with multiple OLED displays... well, the team at ILM wanted to do something different. LG explains: "An anamorphic video creates a visual illusion of the content being projected forward from a certain vantage point".

"With this technique, one can simulate 3D content on a 2D screen to provide the most immersive viewing experience. The complexity of this technique requires the utmost attention to detail, and LG Display's OLED provided this very solution, enabling the cutting-edge technology to power the video's unique visual effects".

This gives you the impression that Boba Fett is looking down on you, well, on the entire of Times Square, marketing the kick-ass OLED TV technology from LG Display. LG has a campaign that teases "See the Universe with OLED".

Jeroen (J.) Schulte, the Principal Color and Imaging Architect at Lucasfilm explained: "We actually made the LG OLED an imaging platform across all of the ILM studios across the world, as the LG OLED suits a lot of our use cases that we have in our virtual production, visual effects and live-action production workflows. LG OLED's give us that seamless imaging experience and the ability to dream something up and have it be created and represented accurately".

Jin Min-kyu VP, Head of Life Display Promotion Division at LG Display said: "It's an absolute pleasure to work with Disney again and showcase their incredible work to the world in its most beautiful form. Not only is Disney a titan of film and TV, the world-famous studio also shares our goal of providing people around the globe with the highest quality results, Disney with its inspiring storytelling and LG Display with its crisp OLED quality that helps bring these stories to life".