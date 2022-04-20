Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, and it looks awesome

Samsung has just teased its new custom-themed Pokemon Edition of its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, something that will sell out in a second to collectors across the world... gotta catch 'em all, right?

The new Pokemon Edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks incredible, with the foldable smartphone looking like an actual Pokedex, but there's a plethora of Pokemon-themed accessories. You'll get a Pikachu picture case (which also includes a Pokemon Custom Pack), a Pikachu Clear Cover Set, a Pokemon Pouch with a lanyard strap, a Pikachu keychain, and a Poke Ball stand.

On the actual phone itself, you'll also get some Pokemon Edition ringtones, themes, and wallpapers. For the diehard Pokemon fans out there, this is going to be one of those collector's items that will make it hard to pass... especially because it's a foldable smartphone + Pokemon Edition. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition launches on April 25, and will be available only in South Korea.