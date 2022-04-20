All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, and it looks awesome

Samsung unveils Pokemon Edition of its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, includes a bunch of Pokemon-themed accessories.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 20 2022 7:29 PM CDT
Samsung has just teased its new custom-themed Pokemon Edition of its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, something that will sell out in a second to collectors across the world... gotta catch 'em all, right?

Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, and it looks awesome 01 | TweakTown.com

The new Pokemon Edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 looks incredible, with the foldable smartphone looking like an actual Pokedex, but there's a plethora of Pokemon-themed accessories. You'll get a Pikachu picture case (which also includes a Pokemon Custom Pack), a Pikachu Clear Cover Set, a Pokemon Pouch with a lanyard strap, a Pikachu keychain, and a Poke Ball stand.

On the actual phone itself, you'll also get some Pokemon Edition ringtones, themes, and wallpapers. For the diehard Pokemon fans out there, this is going to be one of those collector's items that will make it hard to pass... especially because it's a foldable smartphone + Pokemon Edition. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition launches on April 25, and will be available only in South Korea.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

