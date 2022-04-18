Sonic's Roblox game speeds past 100,000 concurrent users in two days

Sonic The Hedgehog is a massive hit on Roblox, and his game has seen an incredible 100,000 concurrent users in just two days.

Following an incredible box off performance, Sonic Speed Simulator is one of the most-played games on Roblox right now.

A bit ago SEGA launched an official Sonic game on Roblox called the Sonic Speed Simulator, a new open-world 3D adventure that's a lot like the early Sonic Adventure game. It's become a huge hit with Roblox's playerbase, amassing an all-time high of 100,000 concurrent users.

"Our Sonic game on Roblox just hit 100,000 concurrent players on its second day of release with a strategic marketing push combined with the organic digital buzz of the metaverse," Gamefam Chief Executive Officer Joe Ferencz said on LinkedIn.

"It's a top 5 game now and will generate 15,000,000+ visits for its first two days. With 20 minute play sessions and a 94% rating, we're so pleased that Roblox players appreciate the hard work and passion that went into the product!

"We're off to a great start and moving into live ops with new content starting next week with a massive team staffed."