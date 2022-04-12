All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo's new $40 million R&D center coming in 2027

Nintendo has spent nearly $40 million to fabricate a new research and development complex in Japan with a 2027 completing date.

Published Tue, Apr 12 2022 1:39 PM CDT
Nintendo has announced major plans to create a new R&D facility in Japan to serve its growing video games business.

Nintendo has purchased a new plot of land in Kyoto to build a sizable research and development center with an area of 409,028 square feet and 246 feet tall. The company bid nearly $40 million to acquire the land in Kyoto, Japan, and the new R&D facility will be just a few feet away from Nintendo's main headquarters. The building project is expected to be completed in 2027.

R&D spending has been ramping up steadily throughout the years as the billion-dollar games-maker prepares new video game releases and the next iteration of its popular Switch handheld-console hybrid. The new Switch is expected to deliver 4K gaming powered by a new customized NVIDIA chip with DLSS support.

In FY2021, Nintendo spent $791 million in research and development which includes experimental hardware, games development, and investigation into new technologies like deep learning.

"Along with the R&D investments and capital investments, Nintendo believes acquiring and utilizing this land will carry an important role on reinforcing its R&D," Nintendo said in a press release.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

