Nintendo gearing up R&D spending for next-gen hardware, tons of games

Nintendo is spending more than ever on research and development to help fund new next-gen hardware, games, experimental technologies, and innovative services.

In a recent Q&A session, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa discussed Nintendo's increased research and development expenses. The condensed version of Furukawa's response is that game development costs are rising, Nintendo is currently doing research and studies on beefing up its digital content and services business, and that early phases of next-gen hardware development is underway.

To give Furukawa's statements more context, I decided to put together a look at the company's historical R&D spend since 2002. The results are pretty illuminating. Nintendo has spent $793 million on R&D in FY2021, more than any other period, and rightly so given the higher costs of game dev during this period. The Switch is in the middle of its lifecycle, but Nintendo wants to keep the console's momentum going with a fusillade of games.

Here's Furukawa's answer to why Nintendo is spending more on R&D:

"Our software development costs, which include outsourcing, are increasing as we work to maintain a continuous stream of new titles for Nintendo Switch as it enters the middle of its lifecycle. Because per-title development costs are higher now than they were on past platforms, we anticipate that R&D expenses will continue to rise as we work to maintain a sizeable lineup of titles. "We are also conducting a variety of studies, which include investigating ways to enhance our digital business, and future services that will help maintain long-term relationships with our consumers, as was touched on in the Corporate Management Policy Briefing last September. "In addition, the development of the next generation of hardware needs to begin years before launch, so R&D expenses for that are gradually rising. "We are aiming to grow by continuing our integrated hardware-software entertainment business, and that means conducting all sorts of research and development in various areas including both hardware and software."

It's also interesting to note the timing of Nintendo's R&D spikes. The jumps are two-fold: they happen both before big hardware launches and during said hardware cycle. This is basically Nintendo spending money on hardware development and then on games development.

It's not just games, though; Nintendo spend on all facets of research and development including experimental tech like machine learning/AI, online-driven services, the eShop, VR, and a multitude of other things.

Here's an explanation of Nintendo's R&D spending per the company's FY2021 earnings report: