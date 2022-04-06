All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Meta reportedly preparing 'Zuck Bucks' proving the simulation is real

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta preparing virtual currency that Meta employees are calling 'Zuck Bucks'. Sigh.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 7:47 PM CDT
I think the simulation is real at this point -- within a single week, we've got SpaceX and Tesla boss and the world's largest troll Elon Musk buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter and joining the board of directors -- and now Facebook is reportedly working on "Zuck Bucks".

"Zuck Bucks" isn't some nightmare rumor but it seems to be real, according to a new Financial Times report, with Meta staffers reportedly calling the social networking giant's new virtual currency "Zuck Bucks" after CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In the report, the Financial Report explained: "Instead, Meta is leaning towards introducing in-app tokens that would be centrally controlled by the company, similar to those used in gaming apps such as the Robux currency in popular children's game Roblox". It seems it won't just be the "Zuck Bucks" but also "social tokens" and "reputation tokens" that FT says "could be issued as rewards for meaningful contributions in Facebook groups, for example".

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey thinks it's a great idea, actually he said "insanely great" and said: "please let this be real". The fight of the social networking giants is here, but we really need Musk's thoughts on the matter... Elon, where you at?

Meta spokesperson Lauren Dickson said in a statement to The Verge: "We have no updates to share today. We continuously consider new product innovations for people, businesses, and creators. As a company, we are focused on building for the metaverse and that includes what payments and financial services might look like".

Typical BS PR spin translation machineTM: "We are acknowledging these rumors by replying but can't confirm them of course, Lord Zuck is offline as he's plugged in for a major firmware update. Of course we're working on Zuck Bucks, because f*** you -- and we love money, and your data -- that's why".

NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, theverge.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

