ASUS gives away 16-pin PCIe 5.0 cables for its ROG Thor PSUs in China

ASUS China is giving away 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power cables for its ROG Thor, ROG Thor II PSUs... ready for 450-600W GPUs of the future.

Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 7:30 PM CDT
ASUS China is giving away some 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power cables for its enthusiast-grade ROG Thor PSU family.

If you don't have or won't be buying NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, the new 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power cable is kinda useless for now. But if you are... well, this cable is very useful. If you are buying a next-gen GPU when they roll around with NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPUs and AMD's new RDNA 3 GPUs will rock some high TDPs.

But over in China, select retailers are giving away the 600W-ready 16-pin PCIe 5.0-ready power connector with its ROG Thor I 1200W and ROG Thor II 1000W PSUs. There are limitations on this, with reports that the PCIe 5.0 power cables are only bundled with ROG Thor/Thor II PSUs that were recently purchased.

We don't yet know if it's a single 16-pin to 16-pin PCIe 5.0 cable, or a 16-pin to 4 x 8-pin PCIe adapter... but 600W of power is right there on the image. I guess we'll have to wait and see...

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

