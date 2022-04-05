Intel Blockscale ASIC miner: insane 580GH/s but doesn't play Crysis

Intel has just announced the first details of its new Intel Blockscale ASIC, which is offering energy-effiiency hashing for proof-of-work consensus networks.

The new Intel Blockscale ASIC has its first customers already, with Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure all frothing for the 580MH/s of hash rate mining power. Intel is using its many years of research and development (R&D) into the new application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.

Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel vice president and general manager of Custom Compute in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group explains: "Momentum around blockchain continues to build. It is the enabler of decentralized and distributed computing, making way for innovative business models".

Dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor.

Up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency.

On-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities.

Support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.

Reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers system development.

"To power this new era of computing, Intel is delivering solutions that can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer's operating environment. Intel's decades of R&D in cryptography, hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits make it possible for blockchain applications to scale their computing power without compromising on sustainability".

Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel added: "Intel is committed to advancing blockchain technology in a responsible way, and we're proud to collaborate with and provide solutions to companies that are creating a more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem globally. The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead".