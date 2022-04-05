All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

Intel Blockscale ASIC miner: insane 580GH/s but doesn't play Crysis

Intel launches new Intel Blockscale Technology: energy-effiiency blockchain hashing, new Intel Blockscale ASIC pushes 580GH/s.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 10:19 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has just announced the first details of its new Intel Blockscale ASIC, which is offering energy-effiiency hashing for proof-of-work consensus networks.

Intel Blockscale ASIC miner: insane 580GH/s but doesn't play Crysis 04 | TweakTown.com

The new Intel Blockscale ASIC has its first customers already, with Argo Blockchain, Block Inc., Hive Blockchain Technologies and GRIID Infrastructure all frothing for the 580MH/s of hash rate mining power. Intel is using its many years of research and development (R&D) into the new application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.

Balaji Kanigicherla, Intel vice president and general manager of Custom Compute in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group explains: "Momentum around blockchain continues to build. It is the enabler of decentralized and distributed computing, making way for innovative business models".

  • Dedicated Secure Hash Algorithm-256 (SHA-256) ASIC processor.
  • Up to 580 GH/s hash rate operating and up to 26 J/TH power efficiency.
  • On-chip temperature- and voltage-sensing capabilities.
  • Support for up to 256 integrated circuits per chain.
  • Reference hardware design and software stack to jump-start customers system development.

"To power this new era of computing, Intel is delivering solutions that can offer an optimal balance of hashing throughput and energy efficiency regardless of a customer's operating environment. Intel's decades of R&D in cryptography, hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits make it possible for blockchain applications to scale their computing power without compromising on sustainability".

Jose Rios, general manager of Blockchain and Business Solutions in the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel added: "Intel is committed to advancing blockchain technology in a responsible way, and we're proud to collaborate with and provide solutions to companies that are creating a more sustainable cryptocurrency ecosystem globally. The Intel Blockscale ASIC is going to play a major role in helping bitcoin mining companies achieve both sustainability and hash rate scaling objectives in the years ahead".

Buy at Amazon

PNY NVIDIA RTX A4000 Graphic Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1159.95
$1159.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2022 at 7:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.