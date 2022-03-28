New One Piece Odyssey game looks like a manga fan's dream RPG

One Piece Odyssey looks to be the penultimate One Piece JPRG complete with crazy humor, exploration, and an impressive art style.

Today Bandai Namco announced One Piece Odyssey, a new One Piece game made in collaboration with series creator Eiichiro Oda.

One Piece Odyssey looks to be the ultimate game for fans of the anime and manga franchise. The game is a fully-fledged RPG that stays authentic to the distinct One Piece humor thanks to an all-original storyline from Eiichiro Oda, complete with a diverse open world, colorful monsters, and a unique cel-shaded art style presentation the melds 3D with 2D. In a recent presentation, Oda said the game was so immersive it was "like a movie." Tales series composer Motoi Sakraba is lending his talent to make an epic soundtrack

"The goal is to deliver an epic adventure in the One Piece world," producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki said. "It is probably the first One Piece title to be developed so meticulously over an extended period of time."

JRPG with dungeons and quests

Emphasis on exploration and adventure

Has been developed

New Straw Hat characters

Original story from Eiichiro Oda

Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam in 2022

A broken Thousand Sunny... Scattered crew members... Luffy's missing straw hat... During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again! A MYSTERIOUS ISLAND Luffy decides to scout the island to meet up with his scattered crew members. They come across various mysterious ruins and never-before-seen monsters. Although excited to scout the island together, things soon take an unexpected turn. Discover and experience an original storyline! STRAW HATS AS ONE Defeat new enemies, unravel mysteries, and unearth a whole adventure with your favorite Straw Hats! In addition to Luffy, you can play as Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook!

