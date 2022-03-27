All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Netflix acquires third game dev studio to release more free games

Netflix has purchased its third game development studio to help accelerate the lineup of free games for Netflix subscribers.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Mar 27 2022 4:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Netflix has secured yet another game developer to help fuel its new free game offerings for subscribers.

Netflix acquires third game dev studio to release more free games 745 | TweakTown.com

Mobile game dev Boss Fight Entertainment is now part of Netflix's first-party video games studios initiative. The studio is mostly known for Android and iOS mobile games like Dungeon Boss, a popular RPG with voxel-style graphics. Boss Fight is the third indie studio to join Netflix behind Night School and Next Games.

Boss Fight will bring its mobile expertise to help Netflix release a salvo of free mobile games to subscribers as well as plan out future titles for the company's eventual games rollout on TVs, browsers, and game consoles through the app.

"We're still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership. Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games - with no ads and no in-app purchases - to our hundreds of millions of members around the world."

Netflix gaming

  • Free for all subscribers
  • Downloadable from in-app links
  • No microtransactions or in-game purchases

Netflix is also partnering with external game dev studios for more projects.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $79.00
CAD $79.00CAD $79.00CAD $79.96
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/27/2022 at 7:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:about.netflix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.