Netflix acquires third game dev studio to release more free games

Netflix has purchased its third game development studio to help accelerate the lineup of free games for Netflix subscribers.

Mobile game dev Boss Fight Entertainment is now part of Netflix's first-party video games studios initiative. The studio is mostly known for Android and iOS mobile games like Dungeon Boss, a popular RPG with voxel-style graphics. Boss Fight is the third indie studio to join Netflix behind Night School and Next Games.

Boss Fight will bring its mobile expertise to help Netflix release a salvo of free mobile games to subscribers as well as plan out future titles for the company's eventual games rollout on TVs, browsers, and game consoles through the app.

"We're still in the early days of building great game experiences as part of your Netflix membership. Through partnerships with developers around the world, hiring top talent, and acquisitions like this, we hope to build a world-class games studio capable of bringing a wide variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games - with no ads and no in-app purchases - to our hundreds of millions of members around the world."

Netflix gaming

Free for all subscribers

Downloadable from in-app links

No microtransactions or in-game purchases

Netflix is also partnering with external game dev studios for more projects.