Ukraine launches NFT collection to fund its military, preserve history

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the Meta History Museum of War to raise funds and support the country.

Ukraine has launched the Meta History Museum of War, an official NFT collection by the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, took to Twitter to announce the "NFT-Museum," where users can purchase NFTs created to preserve moments from every day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far. The funds from sales of any NFTs from the collection will go directly toward supporting the country's army and civilians.

"A chronology of events of the Ukrainian history of modern times, set in stone. The NFTs are facts accompanied by personal reflections. The formula of each NFT is clear and simple: each token is a real news piece from an official source and an illustration from artists, both Ukrainian and international," the Meta History Museum of War website reads.

At the time of writing, 54 NFTs have been added to the collection, spanning the first three days of the invasion. They go on sale at 13:30 UTC, March 19th, 2022. All of the available NFTs are viewable here, and direct cryptocurrency donations can be made in the meantime with Ethereum.