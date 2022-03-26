All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukraine launches NFT collection to fund its military, preserve history

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched the Meta History Museum of War to raise funds and support the country.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Mar 26 2022 3:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ukraine has launched the Meta History Museum of War, an official NFT collection by the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, took to Twitter to announce the "NFT-Museum," where users can purchase NFTs created to preserve moments from every day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far. The funds from sales of any NFTs from the collection will go directly toward supporting the country's army and civilians.

"A chronology of events of the Ukrainian history of modern times, set in stone. The NFTs are facts accompanied by personal reflections. The formula of each NFT is clear and simple: each token is a real news piece from an official source and an illustration from artists, both Ukrainian and international," the Meta History Museum of War website reads.

At the time of writing, 54 NFTs have been added to the collection, spanning the first three days of the invasion. They go on sale at 13:30 UTC, March 19th, 2022. All of the available NFTs are viewable here, and direct cryptocurrency donations can be made in the meantime with Ethereum.

Ukraine launches NFT collection to fund its military, preserve history 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

I Stand With Ukraine Funny Ukrainian Farmer Steals Tank T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2022 at 3:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com, metahistory.gallery

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.