All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo TV series' first season cost as much to make as a video game

The new Halo TV series on Paramount+ had the budget of a AAA video game, first season reportedly cost $90 million to produce.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 10:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The first season of the Halo TV series had a multi-million budget similar to a major AAA game.

Halo TV series' first season cost as much to make as a video game 131 | TweakTown.com

The new Halo TV show from Paramount+ was quite an expensive series and according to Variety, the Halo TV show cost roughly $10 million per episode to produce. That's roughly $90 million, which is around the production budget of a AAA video game (excluding marketing costs, which can typically cost multiple times more than a video game's development costs).

The news comes at a time when Halo Infinite, the latest mainline game in the franchise, is apparently suffering from lower playercounts due to a myriad of reasons including lack of content, netcode issues, and steep competition from newer games (like Elden Ring). According to SteamDB, Halo Infinite had 10,615 concurrent players in the last 24 hours.

Variety goes on to highlight all the major beats with the Halo TV series' development, including the early phases of planning and production and how writer Steven Kane wrote nearly 265 drafts for the first season. For more on the story, click here.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X & Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$43.49
$43.49$43.48$54.42
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2022 at 2:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:variety.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.