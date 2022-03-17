All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Magnitude-7.4 earthquake hits Fukushima, the site of previous disaster

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima, Japan, leaving two million homes without power and four dead.

Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 2:09 AM CDT
Previously, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima, Japan, leading to the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The latest 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck at 11:30pm local time on March 16th, off the coast and 36 miles (60 kilometers) below sea level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency issued a tsunami warning, suggesting a 3 foot (1 meter) high wave could hit the Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, but has since scaled the warning back to reflect milder sea-level changes along the coast.

The 2011 earthquake led to the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, destroying the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) still manages the defunct Fukushima plant and has since sent workers to investigate the plant. No abnormalities have been found, nor has any damage been reported at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, according to the Tohoku Electric Power company.

The earthquake was felt up to 170 miles (275 kilometers) away, shaking buildings in Tokyo. Two million homes have been left without power following the earthquake, and the death toll currently sits at four people, with at least 94 people have been injured.

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

