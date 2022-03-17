All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netflix is bringing back the Ukrainian president's old sitcom

Netflix is bringing 'Servant of the People,' the TV series starring Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, back to its library.

Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 1:34 AM CDT
Netflix claims it's responding to popular demand by bringing back the sitcom.

The satirical comedy series titled "Servant of the People" stars current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The series began in 2015, running until 2019 before Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine, mirroring his rise to the presidency in the show. The political party Zelenskyy is the head of is even named after the showed, also called "Servant of the People," which was formed in 2017.

The show consists of two full seasons and a short third season, and had a film released in 2016 as a sequel to the first season named "Servant of the People 2". Netflix is returning the series to its library thanks to "popular demand," likely due to Zelenskyy's significantly increased exposure amidst the Russian war into Ukraine at the forefront of current events.

Netflix has already made a similar show of support for Ukraine by suspending its services in Russia, similar to moves by other companies. More foreign companies are now also requesting broadcasting rights for the show, as demand for the show increases with more exposure for the situation in Ukraine and Zelenskyy himself.

