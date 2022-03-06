All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Netflix suspends services in Russia, projects and acquisitions paused

Russians can no longer Netflix and Chill, with the streaming giant cutting services to the country, as well as any productions.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 8:20 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The largest streaming company in the world is the latest to jump into the ban-everything-to-Russia bandwagon, with Netflix suspending its services to the country.

Netflix suspends services in Russia, projects and acquisitions paused 05 | TweakTown.com

Netflix has now suspended its streaming services to Russia, as well as any and all projects and productions the company was working on in the country. A spokesperson for Netflix told CNBC: "Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia".

There are reportedly over 1 million subscribers in Russia, with four original productions in the works being canned. They might still make the light of day, but we won't know for a while now. AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA have all stopped sending anything to Russia, so gamers and now people who stream movies and TV in the country are going to suffer because of the actions of their leader. No chill at all.

In recent news, VPN app downloads skyrocketed in Russia -- with both Apple App Store and Google Play Store downloads for VPN-related apps increasing by a huge 1200% -- as people try to escape the closing walls of the internet and virtually all services across Russia.

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: A Binge Guide to Season 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2022 at 4:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.