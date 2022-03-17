All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Ukraine's president has been deep-faked telling his army to surrender

Hackers have circulated a deep-faked video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he tells his soldiers to surrender.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Thu, Mar 17 2022 12:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hackers have attempted to spread disinformation by deep-faking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The video shows Zelenskyy requesting his country's army to surrender to Russian forces and was displayed on the website of a Ukrainian television channel, Ukraine 24 after it suffered a hack. A transcript of the video was also displayed briefly on the channel's televised broadcast. The video is not among the most convincing deep-fakes out there but marks one of the first uses of the disinformation tactic in the current conflict.

"The running line of the "Ukraine 24" TV channel and the "Today" website were hacked by enemy hackers and broadcast Zelensky's message about alleged "capitulation" THIS IS FAKE! FAKE! Friends, we have repeatedly warned about this. No one is going to give up. Especially, in the circumstances when the Russian army suffers losses in battles with the Ukrainian army!" Ukraine 24 wrote in a Facebook post.

Zelenskyy has issued a video in response on his Instagram account addressing the deep-fake, saying, "If I can offer someone to lay down their arms, it's the Russian military. Go home. Because we're home. We are defending our land, our children and our families." With a response by Zelenskyy himself, the deep-fake is unlikely to have much of an impact, but there may be more to come.

Ukraine's president has been deep-faked telling his army to surrender 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.69
$14.69$14.69$14.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2022 at 11:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, dailydot.com, snopes.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.