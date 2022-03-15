All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Australia and Netherlands will go after Russia for shooting down MH17

Elon Musk wants to fight Vladimir Putin, Russian official responds

Elon Musk has issued a challenge to Vladimir Putin to engage in 'single combat,' and Dimitry Rogozin of Roscosmos has weighed in.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 4:22 AM CDT
Elon Musk has called out Vladimir Putin on Twitter, issuing a challenge for "single combat."

Musk wrote Putin's name in Russian, and below his challenge wrote the "Stakes are Ukraine." In reply to his initial tweet, Musk wrote entirely in Russian to @KremlinRussia_E, the official Twitter page of the President of Russia, with a message translating to "Do you agree to this fight?" He then followed up with a reply to a Twitter user, writing "I am absolutely serious".

Since Musk's tweets, Dimitry Rogozin, the Director-General of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, issued his own tweets in response, translating to "You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weak; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first." The tweet quotes a Russian fairytale by A. S. Pushkin, known as "The Tale of the Pope and his worker Balda".

It's unclear who plays what role from the fable in this cryptic tweet and whether Rogozin would rather see Musk try his hand at fighting him in Putin's stead. Putin did have a black belt in judo until he was stripped of it amidst sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion into Ukraine, so Musk would likely have his hands full if his unlikely request were ever fulfilled.

Elon Musk wants to fight Vladimir Putin, Russian official responds 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, futurism.com, twitter.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

