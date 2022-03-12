All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Activision's most important game is coming to mobile

Activision-Blizzard's biggest game is finally coming to mobile devices, and six studio are working on the new AAA project.

Published Sat, Mar 12 2022 3:46 PM CST
Warzone, the biggest thing Activision has ever done, is officially coming to mobile devices.

Activision adds to the Call of Duty workload by bringing Warzone to smartphones and tablets. The mobile port will join two other Warzone games: The current Warzone for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and the upcoming Warzone 2 that's coming alongside Modern Warfare 2.

Six game studios are working on Warzone mobile including Digital Legends, Beenox, Activision Shanghai, Activision's Central Tech studio, demonware, and the newly acquired mobile experts at Solid State Studios. Outside of an official confirmation Activision has not announced any details on the port but it may be similar to Apex Legends mobile and offer completely separate progression systems from the existing console port and its upcoming sequel.

The publisher says Warzone is a "large-scale AAA multiplayer experience" that's being developed from the ground up for mobile devices.

No release date or release window has been revealed.

NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

