All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Grab GTA IV for super cheap right now on Steam's new Rockstar sale

Grand Theft Auto IV complete edition can be had for less than a Starbucks coffee thanks to Steam's new Rockstar Games sale.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 11:08 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've held off on playing Grand Theft Auto IV, it might be time to depart the Lands Between and delve into Liberty City.

Grab GTA IV for super cheap right now on Steam's new Rockstar sale 323 | TweakTown.com

GTA IV Complete Edition is on sale for just $5.99 on Steam right now as part of the Rockstar Games sale. The bundle includes the base game and Episodes From Liberty City, both of which have been re-released without SecuRom and the ancient Games for Windows LIVE integration.

Sadly there's a few major issues with the game's virtual RAM usage that is preventing Liberty City from actually loading with GPUs that more than 4GB of VRAM. Be aware of this issue before you buy...however it has an easy fix.

Also there's a few things that aren't available in the new GTA IV complete edition, including multiplayer, Games For Windows LIVE integration (that's a good thing), and leaderboards.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2022 at 11:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.