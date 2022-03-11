Grab GTA IV for super cheap right now on Steam's new Rockstar sale

Grand Theft Auto IV complete edition can be had for less than a Starbucks coffee thanks to Steam's new Rockstar Games sale.

If you've held off on playing Grand Theft Auto IV, it might be time to depart the Lands Between and delve into Liberty City.

GTA IV Complete Edition is on sale for just $5.99 on Steam right now as part of the Rockstar Games sale. The bundle includes the base game and Episodes From Liberty City, both of which have been re-released without SecuRom and the ancient Games for Windows LIVE integration.

Sadly there's a few major issues with the game's virtual RAM usage that is preventing Liberty City from actually loading with GPUs that more than 4GB of VRAM. Be aware of this issue before you buy...however it has an easy fix.

Also there's a few things that aren't available in the new GTA IV complete edition, including multiplayer, Games For Windows LIVE integration (that's a good thing), and leaderboards.