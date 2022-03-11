Windows drivers released for Steam Deck (but there's no audio yet)

Valve has released drivers to get Windows 10 up and running on the Steam Deck...but it's not perfect.

Steam Deck owners can now install Windows on the handheld thanks to the latest driver package issued out by Valve. The necessary Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPU drivers have been released and users can not only get Windows 10 running but Game Pass as well...with some stability caveats (plus not every game is supported).

It's also worth mentioning that there's no dual OS boot option so you will have to completely reformat and wipe the Steam Deck's storage to get Windows running. Plus audio drivers are not available yet so neither the Steam Deck's headphone jack nor built-in speakers will work while gaming on Windows. Fortunately you can hook up a headset via Bluetooth.

Windows takes up 30GB+ of Steam Deck storage space, reports indicate.

Windows Drivers

GPU driver - download

Wi-Fi driver - download

Bluetooth driver - download

A few quick notes about these resources. For now you can only perform a full Windows install. While Steam Deck is fully capable of dual-boot, the SteamOS installer that provides a dual-boot wizard isn't ready yet.

Also for now, you can only install Windows 10. Windows 11 requires a new BIOS that is currently in the pipe (which provides fTPM support) and will be shipping soon.

Drivers are provided for GPU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Audio drivers are still in the works with AMD and other parties - but you'll still be able to use Bluetooth or USB-C audio with Windows on Deck.

Here's a list of supported Xbox first-party games currently supported on the Steam Deck, courtesy of The Verge:

Verified:

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Fallout Shelter

Prey

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable:

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Quantum Break

State of Decay: YOSE

Unsupported: