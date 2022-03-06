Tesla wins approval from local officials for Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla is one step closer to having its Gigafactory in Germany being a reality, with local officials approving the facility on Friday.

From here, the electric car giant will have to walk through the usual requirements before the Gigafactory in Germany can be operational: the biggest part of it seems to come from the water consumption of the plant. Tesla's construction of the Gigafactory is nearly complete, but it wasn't without hiccups as there were many issues with environmental groups complaining of water use and the potential issues with local wildlife.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that there would be "relatively little" water used by the Gigafactory in Germany and that the forest that was cleared before the plant was built was "not a natural forest". The forest itself, was actually planted for cardboard.

The new Gigafactory in Germany is another step in Tesla's plan for EV domination, where the company is planning to make up to 500,000 cars in Germany per year. The plant itself will be hiring 12,000+ people, too.