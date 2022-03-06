All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Tesla wins approval from local officials for Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla's massive Gigafactory in Germany is another step closer to reality, with approval from local officials provided on Friday.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 6 2022 7:22 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla is one step closer to having its Gigafactory in Germany being a reality, with local officials approving the facility on Friday.

Tesla wins approval from local officials for Gigafactory in Germany 04 | TweakTown.com

From here, the electric car giant will have to walk through the usual requirements before the Gigafactory in Germany can be operational: the biggest part of it seems to come from the water consumption of the plant. Tesla's construction of the Gigafactory is nearly complete, but it wasn't without hiccups as there were many issues with environmental groups complaining of water use and the potential issues with local wildlife.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that there would be "relatively little" water used by the Gigafactory in Germany and that the forest that was cleared before the plant was built was "not a natural forest". The forest itself, was actually planted for cardboard.

The new Gigafactory in Germany is another step in Tesla's plan for EV domination, where the company is planning to make up to 500,000 cars in Germany per year. The plant itself will be hiring 12,000+ people, too.

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, cleanenergywire.org

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.