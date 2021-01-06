All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Elon Musk teases Berlin Gigafactory update with new drone footage

Tesla's new Berlin Gigafactory is nearly complete, will be manufacturing Model Y vehicles for Europe, Elon Musk tweets drone video.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 10:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has shared some gorgeous new drone footage of the nearly-ready Tesla Gigafactory that is located in Brandenburg, about 20 miles south-east of Berlin. Check it out:

The new facility might not look tall from that eagle-eye view, but Musk confirms that the new Tesla Gigafactory is a 5-story tall building. The new Gigafactory in Germany will open up 10,000 jobs for the economy and make 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla will be manufacturing the Model Y electric vehicle for Europe, which should begin rolling out in the coming months and flooding into the European market.

Elon Musk teases Berlin Gigafactory update with new drone footage 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$13.99$13.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2021 at 5:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.