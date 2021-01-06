Elon Musk teases Berlin Gigafactory update with new drone footage

Tesla's new Berlin Gigafactory is nearly complete, will be manufacturing Model Y vehicles for Europe, Elon Musk tweets drone video.

Elon Musk has shared some gorgeous new drone footage of the nearly-ready Tesla Gigafactory that is located in Brandenburg, about 20 miles south-east of Berlin. Check it out:

The new facility might not look tall from that eagle-eye view, but Musk confirms that the new Tesla Gigafactory is a 5-story tall building. The new Gigafactory in Germany will open up 10,000 jobs for the economy and make 500,000 vehicles per year.

Tesla will be manufacturing the Model Y electric vehicle for Europe, which should begin rolling out in the coming months and flooding into the European market.