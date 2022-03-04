All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Germany is disabling equipment on Russian satellites in protest

The eROSITA black-hole telescope operated by Germany aboard the Russia Spektr-RG satellite has been turned off to protest the war.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Mar 4 2022 4:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research announced last week that all science and research cooperation with Russia would be stopped immediately.

Germany is disabling equipment on Russian satellites in protest 01 | TweakTown.com

The German Aerospace Center (DLR) similarly announced that its partnerships with Russia would be paused. One such cooperation between the two countries involves the German eROSITA black hole telescope aboard the Russian Spektr-RG satellite. The space telescope is making the largest-ever map of black holes in the universe and has been placed in safe mode to protest Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"In light of the aggression against Ukraine, the DLR Executive Board decided to stop cooperation on ongoing and planned projects. No new projects and initiatives with Russian research institutions will take place," the DLR said in a statement.

eROSITA was originally launched in 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazahkstan, aboard Russia's Spectrum-Roentgen-Gamma satellite. The mission was jointly funded by DLR and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency. eROSITA is operated by the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany, who were responsible for disabling the telescope on February 26th following the Federal Ministry of Education and Research's announcement the day before.

Buy at Amazon

Celestron - 70mm Travel Scope - Portable Refractor Telescope

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$89.95
$89.95$89.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2022 at 10:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.