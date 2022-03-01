All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rejoice, Tarnished! Trolli has created edible Elden Rings

Love Elden Ring? Now thanks to Trolli you can actually eat the legendary artifact and become the Elden Lord of the Sugary Lands.

Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 2:53 PM CST
Ohhhh Elden Ring! in sugary candy form.

Rejoice, Tarnished! Trolli has created edible Elden Rings 67 | TweakTown.com

Elden Ring is absolutely huge right now. Everyone's talking about it, there's a billion YouTube videos on gear, builds, and rune farming, and it's utterly consuming our collective souls. Now it can consume your bad junk food habits, too.

Trolli, the confectioner known for its sour gummy worms, has created Peachie Elden Rings to celebrate the game's monumental success. There's no code or anything in the bag, and Trolli's USA branch says they actually aren't for sale to the general public. Bummer. Gaming personality Geoff Keighley apparently received a few promotional bags of the candy to commemorate the game, which makes sense considering Keighley nabbed the Elden Ring reveal for The Game Awards.

Maybe in the near future the Peachie Elden Rings will be available on store shelves...but for now we'll just have enjoy the taste of defeat as we die, die, and die again in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

