Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 performance tiers benched

Intel reportedly has 3 performance tiers of its first-gen Arc Alchemist GPU: A300, A500, and A700 competes against AMD + NVIDIA.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 22 2022 8:09 PM CST
I don't know why this is 'new' news but I'm still reporting on it anyway: Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPU family will have multiple performance tiers (that I reported on back in November 2021) in the form of the A300, A500, and A700 series GPUs.

Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 performance tiers benched 01 | TweakTown.com
The news is coming from SiSoftware which has a roundup of OpenCL benchmarks where we get a look at the higher-end A500 and A700 series Arc GPUs which should see the flagship Intel Arc A700 featuring the DG2-512 GPU with the full 512 Execution Units.

Intel Arc A500 should see the DG2-384 GPU, while the Arc A300 will find its way into our motherboards with the DG2-128 GPU. We should see 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A700, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A500, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A300. Intel has already confirmed that its upcoming first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs will be made on TSMC N6 process technology.

Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 performance tiers benched 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 performance tiers benched 03 | TweakTown.com

Back in November 2021, I wrote: "Intel is expected to launch a family of new Arc Alchemist GPUs with the Arc a700/a512, Arc a500/a384, and Arc a300/a128. The new 512EU, 384EU, and 128EU variants should arrive in the middle of 6 other Arc Alchemist GPU variants: 448EU, 256EU, and 96EU that would join the other Xe-based GPUs in 2022 and beyond".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

