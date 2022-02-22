Intel Arc Alchemist A300, A500, A700 performance tiers benched

I don't know why this is 'new' news but I'm still reporting on it anyway: Intel's new Arc Alchemist GPU family will have multiple performance tiers (that I reported on back in November 2021) in the form of the A300, A500, and A700 series GPUs.

The news is coming from SiSoftware which has a roundup of OpenCL benchmarks where we get a look at the higher-end A500 and A700 series Arc GPUs which should see the flagship Intel Arc A700 featuring the DG2-512 GPU with the full 512 Execution Units.

Intel Arc A500 should see the DG2-384 GPU, while the Arc A300 will find its way into our motherboards with the DG2-128 GPU. We should see 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A700, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A500, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A300. Intel has already confirmed that its upcoming first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs will be made on TSMC N6 process technology.

Back in November 2021, I wrote: "Intel is expected to launch a family of new Arc Alchemist GPUs with the Arc a700/a512, Arc a500/a384, and Arc a300/a128. The new 512EU, 384EU, and 128EU variants should arrive in the middle of 6 other Arc Alchemist GPU variants: 448EU, 256EU, and 96EU that would join the other Xe-based GPUs in 2022 and beyond".