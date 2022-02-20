All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel shows off 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU: 24C/32T of powah

Intel teases its next-gen 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs with 24 cores and 32 threads, competes against AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 8:17 PM CST
Intel's current flagship 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU is the Core i9-12900K with 16 cores and 24 threads, but the company has just teased its new flagship 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads that drops later this year.

Intel shows off 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU: 24C/32T of powah 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company showed off an engineering sample of its next-gen Raptor Lake CPU, packed with 24C/32T of processing power with Intel's hybrid architecture and blend of Performance and Efficient cores. Intel said that its next-gen consumer CPU will have 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores, meaning there's twice as many "small" cores than current Alder Lake CPUs.

Intel's new Raptor Lake CPUs will be made on its in-house Intel 7 process technology, the same Intel 7 process that is used for the current-gen Alder Lake CPUs. The new Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will be socket compatible with LGA1700, something Intel also confirmed -- but it didn't add if you'll need a BIOS update -- something I'm sure we'll hear more about in the coming weeks.

Intel shows off 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU: 24C/32T of powah 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel shows off 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU: 24C/32T of powah 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will launch in 2H 2022, and will battle it out with AMD's new Zen 4 architecture and next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

