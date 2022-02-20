Intel confirms next-gen 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs for 2024

Intel's new 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs will be made on Intel 4, Intel 20A, and external N3 nodes when it drops in 2024.

Intel has confirmed its next-gen 2024 processor series, with the tease of its 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs at its recent Investors Meeting 2022.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed that Intel's new 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs will succeed the next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs that are launching in 2023. Before that, we have the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs launching later this year, which succeed the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs that Intel just launched.

The new Intel 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs will be launching on not one but three different process nodes: Intel 4, Intel 20A, and External N3 technology... but spoiler alert: it'll be TSMC. After Arrow Lake, we have the 16th Gen Core "Lunar Lake" which Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead last year said would KILL the next-next-gen Zen 5 architecture from AMD. The next few years of CPU technology are going to be pretty radical, while Intel simultaneously launches a new GPU to compete with AMD and NVIDIA. Can't wait.