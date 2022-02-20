All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel confirms next-gen 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs for 2024

Intel's new 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs will be made on Intel 4, Intel 20A, and external N3 nodes when it drops in 2024.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 20 2022 7:06 PM CST
Intel has confirmed its next-gen 2024 processor series, with the tease of its 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs at its recent Investors Meeting 2022.

Intel confirms next-gen 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs for 2024 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed that Intel's new 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs will succeed the next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs that are launching in 2023. Before that, we have the 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs launching later this year, which succeed the 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs that Intel just launched.

The new Intel 15th Gen Core "Arrow Lake" CPUs will be launching on not one but three different process nodes: Intel 4, Intel 20A, and External N3 technology... but spoiler alert: it'll be TSMC. After Arrow Lake, we have the 16th Gen Core "Lunar Lake" which Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead last year said would KILL the next-next-gen Zen 5 architecture from AMD. The next few years of CPU technology are going to be pretty radical, while Intel simultaneously launches a new GPU to compete with AMD and NVIDIA. Can't wait.

Intel confirms next-gen 15th Gen Core 'Arrow Lake' CPUs for 2024 02 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

