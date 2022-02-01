Sony could revolutionize PlayStation gaming with Discord's help

PlayStation functionality has arrived on Discord. It's pretty basic right now, but it could evolve into a real game-changer for both.

Yesterday PlayStation became integrated into popular chat app Discord. The features are barebones and aren't any different to how Xbox accounts are integrated. As Discord hints, this might be just the beginning, though: "We're excited to continue our partnership with PlayStation and explore how we can collectively create great shared experiences for your friends and communities."'

So what's next? Discord may be a part of the most transformative PlayStation feature introduced to date.

This could be PlayStation Spartacus' secret weapon against Game Pass

A while back we reported on a Sony patent that could turn recorded PlayStation game footage into playable, shareable game demos.

The patent describes "game slices" that are created by users with special editing tools. These slices are game videos that you can actually play, not just watch.

Once created, users can package game slices and then beam them friends via PSN messages, social media, or even email. Recipients simply click on the link and they're instantly zapped into their friend's playthrough, complete with level ups, gear, unlocks, and progress intact.

In one embodiment as illustrated in FIG. 2, the game manager module 312 identifies the various games that are popular or highly rated within the game network/social network and generates the GUI with the identified games organized in a ranking order of popularity. In one embodiment, the games/game slices returned in the GUI are organized into categories. FIG. 2 illustrates a sampling of the various categories into which the games are organized by the ranker module 312- a within the game manager 312.

The feature has huge implications for engagement and community interactions; gamers could create special game slices to show off their builds or to demonstrate techniques, or even for training purposes for harder bosses. It's also a powerful mechanism for trial games.

This isn't exclusive to PS Now, either, and should work with any game sold on the PlayStation Store (this is very similar to Stadia's save-state sharing functionality).

The patent actually stretches back to 2015 and has direct conjunction with PlayStation Now cloud streaming.

Discord could be a social media platform which these game slices are shared. Users may eventually be able to send DMs with links to their game slices, allowing any of their friends to jump in and play.

Of course this is all theoretical and Sony has yet to utilize the patent in this way. Remember that patents don't always indicate a final product or feature, and there's a chance this unique functionality will never be released.

Still it's fun to speculate.

