Sony buys Bungie: Destiny dev remains independent, self-publish games

Sony plans to buy Destiny and Halo creator Bungie for $3.6 billion, however the studio will remain independently run and continue self-publishing its own games.

Sony's acquisition of Bungie won't instantly lock down everything to PlayStation. This is a lot like a Tencent buyout; Instead of coming in and laying down on rules and mandates, Sony will let Bungie operate, create, and distribute its games independently without managerial oversight.

"This acquisition will give SIE access to Bungie's world-class approach to live game services and technology expertise, furthering SIE's vision to reach billions of players. Bungie will continue to operate independently, maintaining the ability to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play," reads a new 6-K SEC filing from Sony.

"In SIE, we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart," Bungie said.

"Post-acquisition, Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and run by its Board of Directors chaired by Pete Parsons and Bungie's current management team. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals."

The clarification is especially important since Bungie received a huge $100 million investment from NetEase to fund its "bold new vision." Bungie has also filed trademarks for something called Matter, and is currently working on another Destiny project as well as a new IP.