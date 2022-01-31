All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony buys Bungie: Destiny dev remains independent, self-publish games

Sony has purchased Bungie for $3.6 billion, but Bungie will remain 100% independent and continue self-publishing its own games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 12:32 PM CST
Sony plans to buy Destiny and Halo creator Bungie for $3.6 billion, however the studio will remain independently run and continue self-publishing its own games.

Sony buys Bungie: Destiny dev remains independent, self-publish games

Sony's acquisition of Bungie won't instantly lock down everything to PlayStation. This is a lot like a Tencent buyout; Instead of coming in and laying down on rules and mandates, Sony will let Bungie operate, create, and distribute its games independently without managerial oversight.

  • "This acquisition will give SIE access to Bungie's world-class approach to live game services and technology expertise, furthering SIE's vision to reach billions of players. Bungie will continue to operate independently, maintaining the ability to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play," reads a new 6-K SEC filing from Sony.
  • "In SIE, we have found a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment, all while preserving the creative independence that beats in Bungie's heart," Bungie said.
  • "Post-acquisition, Bungie will be an independent subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment and run by its Board of Directors chaired by Pete Parsons and Bungie's current management team. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals."

The clarification is especially important since Bungie received a huge $100 million investment from NetEase to fund its "bold new vision." Bungie has also filed trademarks for something called Matter, and is currently working on another Destiny project as well as a new IP.

"Currently, the team is focused on the long-term development of the hugely successful Destiny 2, expanding the Destiny universe, and creating entirely new worlds in future IP."

NEWS SOURCE:docoh.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

