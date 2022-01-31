NVIDIA and Dish Network are fighting over 'Hopper' trademark

NVIDIA ramping up into its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture, while fighting Dish Network for the trademark on Hopper... sigh.

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecture is facing a hiccup, with a new legal battle over the "Hopper" trademark with Dish Network LLC.

Dish Network is a US-based satellite and DVR services company and is now claiming that NVIDIA Hopper could be infringing on their Hopper, Hopper Go/Duo/Plus, and other trademarks. NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU architecture was recently teased in flagship GH100 form, a true monster 1000mm2 GPU, and is running into issues before its introduction.

NVIDIA named its new GPU after Grace Hopper, a computer scientist who developed the COBOL programming language. The new Hopper GPU architecture was first rumored as a purely MCM-based design (multi-chip module) but fresh rumors have the GH100 GPU as a monolithic GPU, while GH102 will reportedly be the MCM-based GPU.

But right now, the Hopper trademark case is suspended -- for the fifth time actually -- since NVIDIA and Dish Networks went into battle. The companies are still negotiating, with the suspension lifting on February 22, 2022 -- just a few weeks from now.

NVIDIA is reportedly gearing up for the Hopper GPU architecture announcement at GTC 2022 (NVIDIA's in-house GPU Technology Conference) in March 2022.