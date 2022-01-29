Halo Infinite Big Team Battle BTB: New fix will take 'some time'

343 Industries has made a new Halo Infinite BTB patch fix but it will take some time before it passes certification and releases.

A new Halo Infinite BTB fix has been playtested and is waiting to be greenlit by Xbox's QA teams.

After 3 months of malfunctioning matchmaking and one failed update, Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle is still having issues. 343i is on the case and says a new patch is currently in certification...but it won't be ready until February 3 at the earliest. For now BTB will still remain broken, but the devs will remove challenges from BTB starting February 1.

"Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist. The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday," Halo community manager John Junyszek said in a forum post.

"After it's sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it's approved. Once it's approved, we'll begin preparing to release it to the public. Since there's still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we'd expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3."

