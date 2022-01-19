All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite Big Team Battle is still broken after new update

The new Halo Infinite update didn't fix Big Team Battle, the mode remains broken as 343 Industries continues working on a patch.

Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 4:31 PM CST
Halo Infinite's big team battle mode is still broken following a new hotfix patch.

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle is still broken after new update 442 | TweakTown.com

Today 343 Industries deployed a new hotfix patch to address the ongoing big team battle issues. Unfortunately, the update didn't fix the issues and BTB's prevalent matchmaking issues remain. This marks the second month in a row that big team battle has been almost unplayable due to connection errors, glitches, and frozen loading screens. Our own tests showed that BTB had an 80% failure rate; out of 20 attempts, there were 16 failures and 4 successfully played games.

"Today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues," Halo community director Brian Jarrard said today on Twitter.

Jarrard also says 343i is working on removing BTB challenges from the rotating lineup to ensure fairness.

343i is making up for the issues with 5x free challenge swaps and 5x double XP tokens to anyone who logs in between January 19 and February 22, 2022.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

