NASA observatory spots the Sun releasing a mid-level solar flare

The flare was emitted on January 20th, 2022.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured images of the solar flare, which peaked at 1:01 a.m. EST (6:01 UTC). The flare was mid-level and is classified as an M5.5 class flare. Solar flares, and the potentially resulting radio blackouts, are classified using a five-level space weather scale by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), found on its website.

The sun is currently in Solar Cycle 25, which refers to the 11-year cycle of solar activity the sun goes through, with 25 referring to the number of cycles scientists have closely tracked so far. NASA estimates that the peak of solar activity for this cycle will occur around 2025, with uptakes in sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

You can stay up to date with space weather activity with the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website, the source of the United States' government's space weather forecasts, watches, warnings and alerts. Full size images of the flare are viewable here and here.