Activision CEO contemplated buying press websites to control coverage

Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly discussed buying gaming press websites in an effort to control the narrative.

Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 2:28 PM CST
Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly suggested buying websites in an attempt to control the press.

In an attempt to control the narrative around Activision-Blizzard's damning controversy, company CEO Bobby Kotick reportedly suggesting direct acquisitions of video game press websites like Kotaku and PC Gamer. New reports from The Wall Street Journal say Kotick discussed possible press company buyouts with the board of directors to help stem the tide of scathing articles.

Throughout the last few months, Activision-Blizzard's dirty laundry--which culminates in years of alleged discrimination, sexual harassment and toxic workplace culture--has been aired by dozens of news articles across a multitude of websites as well as official documents like public lawsuit filings.

The company's disintegrating reputation was a big driver for the recent $68.7 billion acquisition deal with Microsoft, sources have told WSJ.

Kotick is expected to leave the company when the deal closes and will make off with an estimated $400 million from his stake in Activision-Blizzard.

NEWS SOURCE:wsj.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

