All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA expands CPU business, new CPU R&D group in Israel

NVIDIA CTO Michael Kagan confirms the company is building a new CPU group in Israel, ARM-based 'Grace' CPU aiming for 2023.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 7:06 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is expanding its CPU business with the announcement of a new CPU group in Israel, which will help NVIDIA continue to dominate the HPC market.

NVIDIA expands CPU business, new CPU R&D group in Israel 03 | TweakTown.com

It was only in April 2021 that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced their next-gen ARM-based "Grace" CPU, which will be released in early 2023. The new CPU group will be working with other teams in Israel that are already working on high-speed networking, HPC technologies, and NVIDIA's own Data Processing Units.

NVIDIA CTO Michael Kagan said: "Israel, with its unique wealth of talent, is a key player in the global tech ecosystem, and we are excited to be creating a new CPU group here. We look forward to further growing our local R&D activities both in this area and in our extensive work supporting the local ecosystem through unique programs for startups and developers".

As for NVIDIA's new Grace CPU, it's a next-gen ARM-based processor that is CUDA-compatible -- offering up to an insane 10x improvement for AI training -- it will be powered by NVIDIA's super-fast NVLink technology offering 900GB/sec of bandwidth between the CPU and NVIDIA discrete GPUs.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2299.95
$2399.00$2279.00$2343.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 7:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.