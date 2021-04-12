All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Atlan SoC: combines in-house Grace CPU + next-gen Ampere GPU

NVIDIA's next-gen Atlan SoC announced: powering cars of the future in 2025, using in-house ARM-based Grace CPU and Ampere Next GPU.

Published Mon, Apr 12 2021 3:57 PM CDT
NVIDIA has been firing on all cylinders at its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC 2021) where it has unveiled its first-ever CPU, its next-next-gen GPU architectures through to 2025, an insane new AI workstation and also a next-gen Atlan SoC.

NVIDIA Atlan SoC: combines in-house Grace CPU + next-gen Ampere GPU 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA Atlan SoC is a new AI-enabled chip for autonomous cars of the future, with NVIDIA pushing a huge 1000 trillion operations per second (TOPS). NVIDIA is using its next-gen in-house ARM-based Grace CPU, as well as its next-gen Ampere Next GPU technology for its new Atlan SoC for future autonomous vehicles.

NVIDIA is using the new LPDDR5X memory technology that offers double the bandwidth, and 10x the energy efficiency over the previous-gen LPDDR4X standard. We are told to expect Atlan SoC sampling to begin in 2023, while the chips will come off the production line and into the new waves of autonomous vehicles in 2025 and beyond.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA explained: "The transportation industry needs a computing platform that it can rely on for decades. The software investment is too immense to repeat for each car. NVIDIA DRIVE is the most advanced AI and AV computing platform, with rich global software and developer ecosystems, and architecturally compatible for generations".

NVIDIA Atlan SoC: combines in-house Grace CPU + next-gen Ampere GPU 03 | TweakTown.com

He continued: "Today, we are announcing the next extension of our roadmap - our new DRIVE Atlan is truly a technical marvel, fusing all of NVIDIA's strengths in AI, auto, robotics, safety and BlueField-secure data centers to deliver safe, autonomous-driving fleets".

