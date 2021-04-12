All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA announces Grace: next-gen ARM-based CPU for giant-scale AI, HPC

NVIDIA's first-ever CPU has been announced, a next-gen ARM-based CPU designed for AI and servers -- and not your gaming PC.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 12 2021 3:00 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Apr 12 2021 3:33 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just announced its first-ever CPU with the introduction of Grace, a new ARM-based processor designed for AI and servers -- and not for your gaming PC.

The new NVIDIA Grace processor has 500GB/sec of memory bandwidth thanks to the use of next-gen LPDDR5X memory, which is attached to the GPU through Cache Coherent NVLink to the GPUs at 900GB/sec, with CPU to CPU communications having up to 600GB/sec of bandwidth.

Huang explained: "Leading-edge AI and data science are pushing today's computer architecture beyond its limits-processing unthinkable amounts of data. Using licensed Arm IP, NVIDIA has designed Grace as a CPU specifically for giant-scale AI and HPC. Coupled with the GPU and DPU, Grace gives us the third foundational technology for computing, and the ability to re-architect the data center to advance AI. NVIDIA is now a three-chip company".

NVIDIA announces Grace: next-gen ARM-based CPU for giant-scale AI, HPC 02 | TweakTown.com
