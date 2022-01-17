NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 511.23: RTX 3080 12GB support + DLDSR tech

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.23 WHQL drivers support the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB, include new DLDSR tech support as well.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.23 WHQL drivers have been released, with the new drivers including support for NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card.

The new drivers also include support for NVIDIA's new DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution) technology, as well as Game Ready Driver support for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise. There's also support added for Windows 11 Dynamic Refresh Rate, and support for CUDA 11.6.

The biggest part here with the new GeForce Game Ready 511.23 WHQL drivers is the support for the new GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card, which you could buy last week before even the press had drivers. The new drivers have baked-in support for the RTX 3080 12GB, DLDSR, a bunch of new games, and the usual fixed issues along the way.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.23 WHQL drivers here (797MB download).