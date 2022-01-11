All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA announces DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution) tech

NVIDIA's new DLDSR improves upon DSR by adding an AR network that requires less input pixels: DLDSR 2.25X compares to DSR 4X.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 7:42 PM CST
NVIDIA has announced out of nowhere its new Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution technology, or DLDSR, which is an AI-powered version of Dynamic Super Resolution (DSR) downscaling technology -- something that has been available to GeForce graphics card owners inside of the GeForce drivers.

NVIDIA announces DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution) tech 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new NVIDIA DLDSR technology improves over DSR by using an AI-powered layer, which is powered by NVIDIA Tensor cores inside of GeForce RTX series GPUs. NVIDIA has a new January 14th Game Ready Driver that will update NVIDIA's built-in DSR feature with AI.

DLDSR improves on DSR by adding an AI network that NVIDIA says "requires fewer input pixels, making the image quality of DLDSR 2.25X comparable to that of DSR 4X, but with higher performance. DLDSR works in most games on GeForce RTX GPUs, thanks to their Tensor Cores".

  • SSRTGI (Screen Space Ray Traced Global Illumination), commonly known as the "Ray Tracing ReShade Filter" enhances lighting and shadows of your favorite titles to create a greater sense of depth and realism.
  • SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) emphasizes the appearance of shadows near the intersections of 3D objects, especially within dimly lit/indoor environments.
  • Dynamic DOF (Depth of Field) applies bokeh-style blur based on the proximity of objects within the scene giving your game a more cinematic suspenseful feel.
  • With DLDSR and SSRTGI combined, you can enjoy a remastered experience in classic games like Prey.
NVIDIA announces DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution) tech 02 | TweakTown.com

These new features -- mainly DSDLR -- will drop to NVIDIA GeForce gamers with the new January 14th driver, which should also pack support for the silently-released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card.

