Respawn's next game is a singleplayer FPS set in 'unique universe'

Respawn's new mystery game is a singleplayer action-adventure first-person shooter but it reportedly won't be Titanfall 3.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 14 2022 4:09 PM CST
Respawn's new mystery game is reportedly a singleplayer action-adventure FPS...but it is not Titanfall 3.

Respawn's next game is a singleplayer FPS set in 'unique universe'
Respawn is working on a third project alongside ongoing Apex Legends content and Jedi: Fallen Order 2. Our previous coverage indicates the game is in early incubation phases of development, and new reports from GamesBeat say the title will be a singleplayer-driven FPS with an emphasis on fluidity.

The news comes after Respawn creative director Mohammed Alavi left the studio. Alavi was leading the charge on the unannounced game and back in 2021 he described the team as a "small and compact group of specialists that have a lot more freedom to shape a new game".

New job listings for Respawn's incubation team say the game is set in a "unique universe." This could indicate Titanfall, or something else, however sources tell GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb the new game isn't Titanfall 3.

"This new singleplayer title is a developer's dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," reads a listing for a Principal Animator for the Singleplayer Incubation Team.

Respawn's next game is a singleplayer FPS set in 'unique universe'

It also appears Respawn is working on a new IP. We're not sure if this singleplayer FPS is the new IP, however Respawn has multiple incubation teams; a previous job listing for the new IP suggests live service hooks because it wanted to "pioneer new ways to enable adventuring until the heat death of the universe."

Another new Incubation Team job listing for a Senior Software Engineer confirms a new IP is happening:

"We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a compact incubation team currently developing a brand new IP."

EA reportedly wants to release Respawn's new singleplayer FPS by 2024-25.

NEWS SOURCE:venturebeat.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

